NBA YoungBoy Drops ‘Sincerely Kentrell’ [NEW ALBUM]

NBA YoungBoy may be one of hip-hop’s unlikely stars. The Baton Rouge rapper has not only kept a fanbase through a barrage of new releases over the years, he’s gradually improved as a rapper and a storyteller and has a footing on YouTube, digital streaming platforms and more.

Despite being incarcerated for most of 2021, YoungBoy releases Sincerely Kentrell – a 21-track effort where the troubled yet prolific rapper arrives as its only voice. The project is the follow up to 2020’s Top, his breakthrough album which featured the hit singles “Kacey Talk,” “My Window” featuring Lil Wayne and more. Top served as YoungBoy’s third No. 1 album on the charts following 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2 which arrived in 2019 and 38 Baby 2, which was released in May 2020.

Fueled by the singles “Toxic Punk,” “White Teeth” and “Nevada,” YoungBoy aims to take the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, which is currently occupied by Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. Stream Sincerely Kentrell in full up top.

