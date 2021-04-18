YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea In Federal Weapons Case

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

YoungBoy Never Broke Again entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday (April 15), nearly a month after he was arrested in Los Angeles on federal weapons charges.

The rapper appeared via video from the St. Martin Parish Jail according to local affiliate WBRZ, pleading not guilty to charges of one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. He was originally arrested in September 2020 during a video shoot in Baton Rouge where police discovered drugs as well as numerous handguns and rifles at the scene.

After being extradited back to Louisiana, he was reportedly denied bond by a Lousiana judge on April 1. He’s being held at the St. Martin Parish facility under a hold from U.S. Marshals

“He is charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon and he possessed another gun as he fled from law enforcement at the time of his arrest,” the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana reportedly said in the court filing. “When his gun possession is combined with his violent crime, attempts to flee from law enforcement, which included a high speed chase in and around a neighborhood that included a middle school, and his pervasive marijuana use Gaulden clearly and convincingly presents a danger to the community.”

YoungBoy is due back in court in June.

