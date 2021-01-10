YoungBoy Never Broke Again Welcomes His 7th Child As Yaya Mayweather Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now a father of seven.

The Baton Rouge rapper and Yaya Mayweather welcomed a baby boy into the world. While the new parents have yet to reveal the child’s name, the baby is the first for the 20-year-old daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. She shared an Instagram story of her holding the child’s foot on Saturday (January 9), soundtracked to Queen Naija’s “Mama’s Hand.”

The young Mayweather’s pregnancy was confirmed last summer after numerous videos of Yaya hit social media with a growing baby bump. In October, Floyd confirmed his daughter was pregnant while wishing for the best over her life.

“I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best,” Floyd told Hollywood Unlocked. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she’s no longer under my roof, then it’s between her and her better half.”

The news came months after the young Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of one of YoungBy’s children during an incident at the rapper’s Houston home.

The newest bundle of joy for YoungBoy comes a little more than a month after the “Kacy Talk” rapper welcomed a baby girl with Drea Symone. The little girl is the couple’s second child together.

“November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful,” Drea wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri.”

RELATED: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells J Prince ‘Mind Your F*ckin’ Business’ After Mogul Retrieves Stolen Items

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

Also On 97.9 The Box: