NBA Youngboy , yaya mayweather
Yaya Mayweather Allegedly Pregnant By NBA YoungBoy

Posted September 29, 2020

Floyd Mayweather's 43rd Birthday Celebration

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Yaya Mayweather found herself on the wrong end of the news cycle focus earlier this year after allegedly stabbing one of the mothers of NBA YoungBoy‘s children. After confirming she’s pregnant, fans are speculating that the Louisiana rapper is allegedly the father but the Never Broke Again rapper has legal fish to fry as well.

Yaya Mayweather, 19, showed off a prominent baby bump during a video of her and another young woman performing a TikTok dance routine. While nothing is said about the baby in the clip, that hasn’t stopped fans and other observers from pointing out the obvious situation.

Details are scant at the moment but it appears that NBA YoungBoy was allegedly arrested Monday (Sept. 28) while filming a music video in his native Baton Rouge for allegedly possessing a firearm according to a report from local outlet WBRZ. According to them, it appears a group of individuals was detained during the filming but further information has been kept out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the reactions to Yaya Mayweather’s pregnancy and NBA YoungBoy’s arrest have been ongoing to the point their names are trending. We’ve got those comments listed down below.

Photo: Getty

Yaya Mayweather Allegedly Pregnant By NBA YoungBoy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

