Floyd Mayweather Confirms Yaya Mayweather Pregnant By YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Floyd Mayweather about to be connected even deeper.

The 43-year-old boxing legend confirmed to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that his 20-year-old daughter is indeed pregnant by the Baton Rouge rapper. When asked by Lee how he felt, the undefeated retired boxer wished his daughter and YoungBoy nothing but the best.

“Always want the best,” Floyd said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? It’s between her and her better half.”

Lee circled back around to a moment in 2019 when YoungBoy called the elder Mayweather a “bitch” while feuding with Kodak Black.

“Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd told Lee. “It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as NBA… I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that.

He went on to say, “It could’ve been one of those days for him.”

The younger Mayweather first appeared on social media with her pregnant belly last month, prompting fans to wonder if she was indeed pregnant by YoungBoy. She still faces a felony assault charge over an April incident at YoungBoy’s home in Houston where she stabbed one of the mothers of his children. If convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.

Yaya’s unborn child will be YoungBoy’s seventh overall. In July, he revealed he was the father of four boys and two girls.

