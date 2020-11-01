CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Floyd Mayweather Confirms Yaya Mayweather Pregnant By YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Bill Tompkins Floyd Mayweather Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Floyd Mayweather about to be connected even deeper.

The 43-year-old boxing legend confirmed to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that his 20-year-old daughter is indeed pregnant by the Baton Rouge rapper. When asked by Lee how he felt, the undefeated retired boxer wished his daughter and YoungBoy nothing but the best.

“Always want the best,” Floyd said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? It’s between her and her better half.”

Lee circled back around to a moment in 2019 when YoungBoy called the elder Mayweather a “bitch” while feuding with Kodak Black.

“Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd told Lee. “It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as NBA… I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that.

He went on to say, “It could’ve been one of those days for him.”

View this post on Instagram

HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee; Uncensored premiered last night on Fox Soul with guest star Floyd “Money” Mayweather. While speaking with Lee and co-hosts DJ Damage and Blue Telusma, the champ held nothing back. He talked about many things including his successful career and love life but didn’t shy away from any other controversial topic like his daughter‘s pregnancy. ________________________________________________ When asked how he felt about his now-pregnant daughter Iyanna Mayweather dating rapper NBA YoungBoy —who has said a few disrespectful things about him in the past, the boxing star revealed that he simply just wants the best for her: “Always want the best.” Floyd said adding, “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half.” As for NBA YoungBoy who previously referred to him as Yaya’s “bitch ass daddy,” it didn’t phase Floyd at all. Here’s what he had to say about that: ___________________________________________________ “Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first, Floyd, 43, explained to Lee. “What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as NBA… I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that.” He went on to say, “It could’ve been one of those days for him.” __________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: @foxsoul __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

The younger Mayweather first appeared on social media with her pregnant belly last month, prompting fans to wonder if she was indeed pregnant by YoungBoy. She still faces a felony assault charge over an April incident at YoungBoy’s home in Houston where she stabbed one of the mothers of his children. If convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.

Yaya’s unborn child will be YoungBoy’s seventh overall. In July, he revealed he was the father of four boys and two girls.

floyd mayweather , yaya mayweather , youngboy never broke again

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Bill Tompkins Floyd Mayweather Archive
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Yaya Mayweather Pregnant By YoungBoy…
 50 mins ago
10.31.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 1 day ago
10.31.20
HalloWINE: 5 Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Recipes…
 1 day ago
10.30.20
2 itemsCiara - 2019 American Music Awards
Ciara Channels Cardi B For Halloween [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
10.30.20
Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing…
 1 day ago
10.30.20
15 items
Busta Rhymes Drops Long-Awaited Extinction Level Event 2…
 2 days ago
10.30.20
10 items
One Of The Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor…
 2 days ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 2 days ago
10.30.20
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By…
 2 days ago
10.30.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
10 items
K-Dot Back: Busta Rhymes Drops “Looking Over Your…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved A Zoom…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
“You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist”: Black…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
11 items
Bluntly Speaking: 10 Rappers Legally In The Cannabis…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
11 items
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday…
 3 days ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close