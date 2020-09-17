CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered A Contract To Fight YouTube Star Logan Paul

Our money is on Floyd.

While Floyd Mayweather has not been in the ring since 2017 it seems a big bag may calling him back. Rumor has it he has on offer on the table to fight a MMA star.

As spotted on Bleacher Report the undefeated slugger might come out of retirement if the price is right. According to the report the Grand Rapids, Michigan native has received a contract to lace up his gloves one more time. If he accepts the sports news site claims he will be squaring off against Logan Paul.  For those not in the know Paul is a very popular YouTube personality who saw his online stock rise via his channel where he would routinely post shocking stunts. He soon started dabbling into amateur boxing.

On August, 25, 2018 he accepted a formal bout with fellow online personality KSI in a “white collar boxing match” which resulted in a draw. Paul would suffer a loss in the 2019 rematch.

While neither fighter has confirmed whether a contract has been offered to bring them together Logan was recently spotted by TMZ and alluded to there being some truth to the rumor. “You know I can’t say s–t right now” he said. According to the celebrity rumor site Floyd has some time to ponder his decision but is said to be leaning toward not accepting the fight. If both parties do move forward you can expect the bout to go down in December.

