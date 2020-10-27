YoungBoy Never Broke Again Facing Investigation For Alleged Assault In Katy Studio

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is once more in trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the “Make No Sense” rapper is being investigated for an alleged assault that took place in Katy earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office reportedly stated that a sheriff’s task force was investigating YoungBoy and several members of his crew for allegedly assaulting a man inside the garage of a studio in Katy.

On October 5, a man and his girlfriend arrived to the studio and security informed the woman that women weren’t allowed inside. After the woman left, YoungBoy and his crew allegedly attacked the man, placed a bag over his head, kicked, punched and pistol-whipped him.

The alleged victim was later driven to his home where his mother and girlfriend transported him to an area hospital. He suffered various injuries such as multiple cuts and abrasions to his face along with bruises on his legs, but no broken bones or internal organs damaged. No arrests have been made in connection with the alleged assault.

Last month, YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) was arrested in his hometown of Baton Rouge on along with 15 others, charged with possession of a schedule 1 drug (which can include LSD, marijuana, ecstasy or heroin), distribution/manufacturing of a schedule 2 drug (which can include prescription pain killers such as Vicodin or Oxycontin as well as cocaine or methamphetamine) and distribution/manufacturing of a schedule 4 drug (Xanax or other substances lower in abuse potential).

His lawyer, James Mannaseh called the charges “baseless.”

“It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything,” Manasseh told WBRZ. “Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances.”

He added, “Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene. We still have the Second Amendment in the United States. The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal.”

Manasseh concluded, “Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control. Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such.”

