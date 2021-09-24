Entertainment News
Tory Lanez Considering Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez may be looking to avoid the most severe penalties for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion last summer.

According to Rolling Stone, the Toronto rapper’s defense team is in “meaningful discussions” with prosecutors to work out a plea deal and avoid trial. Kathy Ta, a Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, told the judge at a hearing for the case Thursday (September 23) and reiterated to the outlet, “We’re in possible settlement discussions.”

However, she stated if no deal were reached by November 3, there would be a preliminary hearing in December and witnesses would start being called.

Tory’s defense attorney, Shawn Holley, told Rolling Stone in a statement, “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and [Tory Lanez] ’s plea of not guilty stands.”

Tory is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet as she attempted to walk away from him following an argument after a party in Hollywood. He was charged in October 2020 with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Fans speculated he was preparing for a prison term when he cleaned his Instagram account and cryptically tweeted, “It’s been real” but in true rapper fashion, it was promo for his upcoming album Alone At Prom due out in December. At one point, he taunted those fans with a tweet writing, “Me at my house … watching n*ggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail.”

