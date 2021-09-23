Birdman Explains Why He Used To Kiss Lil Wayne On The Lips [Video]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Even with a documentary in the books the entire Birdman story has yet to be told. During a recent interview he explained why he used to kiss Lil Wayne on the lips.

As spotted on Complex the Cash Money Records mogul made an appearance on the Big Facts podcast. While the crew got Stunna to discuss a variety of subjects one of the biggest learnings stemmed from his interactions with Weezy. “I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, ’cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever see me,” he explained. “Cause I was living like that. That’s what that sh*t really started from ’cause I thought that every night I leave, I might not ever come back. And I always today look at Wayne as my child. I was his father when he didn’t have a father since he was nine years old. And I love him like my own and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him.”

He also addressed the allegations of finessing artists and producers that have followed him throughout his career. “I don’t get my feelings in it, but I ain’t never took from no n***a,” he sai. “I always bless n****s. I had some incidents early on because I was really young in this sh*t. I ain’t know no better. But, any problem I had I cleared it up. I paid my n***a. Remember because I was young. I’m telling you 20 years old. So, a lot of sh*t happened early on, I just ain’t know. And I’m with these white folks and they not attending to the business.”

In what took a lot of fans by surprise was an admission that he could have signed Kanye West back when he was an aspiring producer. “I knew he was special, I let him go because I had Mannie Fresh. Kanye came to me as a producer, and I wasn’t ever going to disrespect Mannie Fresh because I started with Fresh. It was either gonna be Fresh or ‘Ye, so I had to let ‘Ye go. He went to Roc-A-Fella, I flew him to Roc-A-Fella. We always kept a bond, but he was living with me at my house.”

You can watch the Birdman interview below.

