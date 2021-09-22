Overtime Sports Show
HomeOvertime Sports Show

Texans/Colts On TNF + How Many QBs Are Gonna Miss Games? | Overtime Sports Show

The Overtime Sports Show powered by Hennessy and Academy Sports + Outdoors is live and AV and G-Man have to wonder if Tyrod Taylor suffers from the worst luck in the NFL, if the Texans can handle the Colts with a rookie QB, the Astros march to another AL West title and more!

Watch the latest episode of the Overtime Sports Show up top and subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Are The Texans For Real + Week 2 NFL Preview! | Overtime Sports Show

RELATED: What’s Next For Cam Newton? | Overtime Sports Show

RELATED: Tebow Time Is Over + Jarred Vanderbilt Joins The Show! | Overtime Sports Show

Houston Texans , overtime sports show

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Usher Hosts The Official O.M.G. Tour After Party

How Jermaine Dupri Gave Houston Its Signature Beat…

 4 hours ago
09.23.21
12 items

Black Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Melvin Van…

 16 hours ago
09.23.21
Teyana Taylor - Break The Internet

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour ‘The Last Rose…

 22 hours ago
09.22.21

JAY-Z and Team Roc File Lawsuit Against Kansas…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay His Ex-Wife $1.5…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Sexual Assault Victim…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

J. Cole Gives Props To Drake & Kendrick…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joins #RHOA Season 14

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib…

 2 days ago
09.21.21
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

SpotEmGottEm’s Lawyer Gives Update As He Continues Recovery…

 2 days ago
09.21.21
Photos
Close