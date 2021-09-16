Overtime Sports Show
Are The Texans For Real + Week 2 NFL Preview! | Overtime Sports Show

Between wackiness on Monday night between the Raiders and Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals blowing out the Tennessee Titans and the Texans (yes, the Texans) defying odds and not going 0-17, Week 1 of the NFL season was something else! AV and G-Man of The Overtime Sports Show powered by Hennessy and Academy Sports and Outdoors are joined by comedian Ali Siddiq to break down all things Week 1 in the NFL and give a preview of Week 2 and more!

