News
HomeNews

Warner Music Group Announces HBCU Internship Program

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Warner Music Group, the music conglomerate with ties to labels such as Atlantic, Asylum, and Warner Records is giving back to HBCU students looking to get a head start in the music industry.

The program is designed to offer a comprehensive history of the music industry, build skills, identify talents and career pathways and serves as a paid internship starting at $20 an hour!

For full details and information, check out the flyer below. Potential applicants can apply until September 24! Good luck!

Warner Music Group Internship

RELATED: The Value Of An Internship By J Mac

RELATED: Gunna & Goodr Join Forces To Provide Free Clothing & Groceries In Local Atlanta Middle School

Warner Music Group

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 16]
Nas
70 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri Richardson ‘Talking A Lot…

 5 hours ago
09.18.21

Lil Baby Responds To Claims He Bought A…

 20 hours ago
09.17.21

Nas, Pusha T & Other Big Names Invest…

 23 hours ago
09.17.21
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Florida Rapper SpotEmGottEm Victim Of Drive-By Shooting In…

 1 day ago
09.17.21

Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Stage Protest Outside CDC Headquarters,…

 1 day ago
09.17.21
15 items

Lil Nas X Releases ‘MONTERO’ LP &Twitter Says…

 1 day ago
09.17.21

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also…

 2 days ago
09.17.21

T.I. & Tiny Avoid Sexual Assault Charges In…

 2 days ago
09.16.21
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Katt Williams Weighs In On Mythical ‘Verzuz’ Against…

 2 days ago
09.16.21

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing…

 2 days ago
09.16.21
Photos
Close