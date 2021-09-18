Entertainment News
Biz Markie To Have Street Named After Him In New York

Rest In Power, Legend...

Earlier this summer, the Hip-Hop world was shocked when the legendary icon, Biz Markie, passed away at the young age of 57.

Luckily the man was beloved enough by the culture and his community enough that he’ll now be getting a street named after him in his hometown of Patchogue, Long Island. Yesterday his widow, Tara Davis took to Instagram to announce the great news and when the ceremony would be going down.

“HONORARY STREET NAMING DEDICATION!

“In honor of the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxed, DJ and philanthropist, his hometown of Patchogue Long Island will honor him with the renaming of South Street to Biz Markie Way,” Davis wrote before thanking the people who helped make the honor happen.”

“Thank you. [Tracey Todd] for spearheading this project, Patchogue Villiage Mayor, Paul Pontieri and The Greater Patchogue Foundation.”

This is hella dope. Biz Markie becomes the latest artist to get a street named after him as the likes of the Wu-Tang Clan, Big Pun, and Notorious B.I.G. have been blessed with the same ceremonies.

The street naming celebration will be happening on Saturday, September 25th at 2pm at the staging area behind the 6th district, 150 West Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772 Southwest Parking Lot.

Let us know if you’ll be attending the ceremony in the comments section below.

Biz Markie To Have Street Named After Him In New York  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

