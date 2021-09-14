Entertainment News
Giveon Announces 'Timeless Tour'

Giveon is getting set to hit the road for his first headlining tour.

The Long Beach, California singer known for hits such as “Heartbreak Anniversary” and his “Peaches” collaboration with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar will be paying 14 dates between November and December including tour stops in Atlanta, Houston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas and more.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon at Giveon’s official website.

See below for the full list of dates and locations.

November 28 – Detroit, MI – El Club

November 29 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 30 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

December 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

December 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

December 5 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

December 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

December 9 – New Orleans, LA – Republic

December 10 – Dallas, TX – Trees

December 11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

December 17 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

December 19 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

December 22 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

