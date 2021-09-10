Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

Protect Nip at all costs.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Welcome To The West Music Festival 2

Source: Cabana Life / Cabana Life

The vultures are out and are trying to feed on Nipsey Hussle’s name. His estate is now filing a lawsuit against a company who is selling unauthorized merch.

As spotted on TMZ the late great rapper’s likeness is being used by individuals who do not have any true connections to him or his inner circle. According to the article his brother and administrator to his estate, Samiel Asghedom, has just filed a lawsuit against several corporations that he believes are illegally selling fake Marathon clothing.

He claims that the Nipsey Hussle estate has rights to several trademarks that are synonymous with the “Racks In The Middle” rapper. This includes the iconic “Crenshaw” logo for clothing and another clothing line billed as “South Central State of Mind”. According to the legal documentation the e-commerce companies in question have targeted Illinois customer based thus Samiel has filed the lawsuit in that same state. Even more alarming is that all the sites all share very similar misspellings and grammar struggles which all point to being managed by the same ownership group. The estate is asking that these sites forfeit the rights to their domain names and cease selling the black market goods and pay close to $2 million dollar in damages.

This is not the first time the estate has had to take another entity to court over Nip. Earlier this year they took an organization called Crips LLC, yes you read that correctly, to court with similar claims that they were trying to cash in on Hussle’s fame with no care for his legacy.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Use Their New Tiffany &…

 2 hours ago
09.10.21

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 3 hours ago
09.10.21

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Fighting COVID-19 In…

 14 hours ago
09.10.21

Chloe Bailey’s B-Shaped Bottom Is The Perfect Marketing…

 19 hours ago
09.09.21

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode…

 1 day ago
09.09.21
10 items

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New…

 2 days ago
09.09.21

It Only Took 3 Days For Drake’s ‘Certified…

 2 days ago
09.08.21

Memphis Bleek Says Nas Doesn’t Want Any ‘Verzuz’…

 2 days ago
09.08.21

The BMW Tupac Was Shot In Is Now…

 2 days ago
09.08.21
10 items

Who’s Cutting Onions?: ‘Blue’s Clues’ OG Steve Burns…

 2 days ago
09.08.21
Photos
Close