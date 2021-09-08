Entertainment News
Nike To Drop Some “Travis Scott” Air Max 1’s

These are lowkey hard and will be hard to get...

Travis Scott x Air Max 1

Source: @cop_o_clock / Instagram

Who’s ready for some fresh L’s to finish off an already struggle 2021 for sneakerheads?

After seeing how the highly sought after Air Jordan 1 “Travis Scott’ Fragments ended up in the hands of resellers by the thousands, Nike is dropping some new Travis Scott designed Air Max 1’s that will no doubt find there way into the hands of the highest second hand bidders. According to Sneaker News, the new Air Max 1 “Travis Scott” will be releasing this holiday season and though the first colorway is earth toned “Baroque Brown” installment, there are plans of these releasing in more than a handful of different colors.

“Entitled “Baroque Brown,” the colorway draws inspiration not only from past releases but also Scott’s own personal style. Throughout, earth tones take the helm, with cream yellows dressing the midsole, backwards Swoosh, and mesh base. And between these fixtures as well as the near blacked out mudguard and heel, the silhouette adds panels unfamiliar to the model, each clad in a lighter caramel shade. What’s more, alongside “Cactus Jack” branded flags and tongue patches, patterned red webbing extends from the laces over to the counter.”

Even though these aren’t Jordans, these are gonna be a hard copp regardless. We lowkey mad already because we know this is gonna be botted like a MF. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’re looking forward to the release this coming holiday season.

