Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time For Sleep”

After months of enjoying his newfound freedom and making up for lost time, OG BK representative, Bobby Shmurda has finally dropped some new material for his starving fans to consume… kinda.

In his new freestyle visuals to “No Time For Sleep,” Bobby gets military-minded with it and is strapped down to the teeth with the kind of artillery you’d expect to find on soldiers overseas with a team of half-naked thick young women. If looks could kill that’s all those women would need. All in all this visual gives off a real Tupac-ish vibe a la “Made Niggaz” as he’s donning all kinds of bulletproof vests and in a warehouse with an armed militia behind him.

Check out the visuals to “No Time For Sleep” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to some new material from Bobby Shmurda in the coming future.

