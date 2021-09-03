Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time For Sleep”

Bobby's back!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Rolling Loud Miami 2021

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

After months of enjoying his newfound freedom and making up for lost time, OG BK representative, Bobby Shmurda has finally dropped some new material for his starving fans to consume… kinda.

In his new freestyle visuals to “No Time For Sleep,” Bobby gets military-minded with it and is strapped down to the teeth with the kind of artillery you’d expect to find on soldiers overseas with a team of half-naked thick young women. If looks could kill that’s all those women would need. All in all this visual gives off a real Tupac-ish vibe a la “Made Niggaz” as he’s donning all kinds of bulletproof vests and in a warehouse with an armed militia behind him.

Check out the visuals to “No Time For Sleep” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to some new material from Bobby Shmurda in the coming future.

 

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time For Sleep”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bobby Shmurda

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items

Boosie Badazz Reacted To Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’…

 4 hours ago
09.03.21

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes…

 5 hours ago
09.03.21

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time…

 5 hours ago
09.03.21

Minister Who Married R. Kelly & 15-Year-Old Aaliyah…

 6 hours ago
09.03.21
13 items

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye…

 7 hours ago
09.03.21
9 items

Congratulations! Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are…

 9 hours ago
09.03.21
20 items

The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time

 9 hours ago
09.03.21

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her…

 10 hours ago
09.03.21

Lil Nas X Is The King Of Trolling…

 11 hours ago
09.03.21
Shia's 30th Birthday Celebration

Ja Rule Finally Gets His Verzuz Shine –…

 23 hours ago
09.02.21
Photos
Close