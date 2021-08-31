Kanye West Reportedly Wanted His Actual Childhood Home Moved To Soldier Stadium For ‘DONDA’ Event

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West continues to make headlines after dropping his long-awaited album, DONDA.

Mostly, fans are debating whether or not the album is any good — Charlamagne Tha God called the project “lackluster.” Then, there are also viral reports that claim Ye tried to get his actual childhood home moved to Soldier Field for his third DONDA event.

For those not wrapped up in Ye’s media storm, he hit up the Chicago stadium, alongside DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, for a yet another listening and performance art event dedicated to his latest offering. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the city denied him permission to move the home he grew up in, at which point he recreated the property for the occasion.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Kanye West built a replica of his boyhood home for his show last week at Soldier Field because the city denied him permission to move the real thing. The city’s Buildings Department explained it like this: ‘Moving a home in Chicago is a very technical process that requires structural engineer reports and multiple city permits. The request to move the house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. was denied last week because no permit application had been received to excavate and move the vacant property which is also in Demolition Court.’”

During the event, Ye reportedly played DONDA, reenacted his wedding vows with Kim Kardashian, and more, using the replica of his house as a centerpiece for all the dramatics.

Last April, WGN reported Ye bought the home for about $225,000 and had plans to renovate. “It wasn’t immediately clear how the home, which has been empty and boarded up for several years, ended up in demolition court,” the Chicago Sun-Times adds.

Are we surprised Ye tried to move his actual home to the middle of a stadium? Nope, not at all.

