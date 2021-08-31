Entertainment News
Patriots Cut Cam Newton, Says He’s ‘Good’ Following Release

The Cam Newton era in Foxboro is over.

According to the Boston Globe, Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday (August 31), clearing the way for first-round pick Mac Jones to be the starter. Newton had missed three practices earlier this week due to a “misunderstanding” regarding the COVID-19 protocol and testing.

Newton’s tenure in New England was supposed to be a revival for the former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner. After showing flashes of his MVP form early in the season including a 397-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks, Newton contracted COVID-19 in October and the aftermath effectively saw his play diminish. The Patriots finished 2020 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

He shared a message in his Instagram Stories following news of the release saying he was “good.”

“I really appreciate all the love and support at this time,” he wrote. “But I must say, please don’t feel sorry for me. I’m good! One finger. One pinky. One thumb.”

In his one season in New England, Newton threw for 2,657 yards and 8 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 592 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground.

During the preseason, Jones outplayed Newton, even though Newton only played 39 snaps. Jones finished 6-of-52 for 389 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions compared to Newton, who finished 14-of-21 for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

