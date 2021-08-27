Authorities announced Friday (August 27) two men were arrested and charged with capital murder following a Galleria-area shooting which left one New Orleans police officer dead and his fraternity brother wounded last weekend.

19-year-old Frederick Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins were formally charged in the killing and had been on the run since last Saturday (August 21).

“I pray this develop provides some amount of relief as they prepare to lay officer Briscoe to rest,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.

The shooting happened as Everett Briscoe and five other members of his Zulu chapter had stopped at the restaurant patio of Grotto Ristorante off Westheimer near the Galleria. According to Elroy James, president of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, the robbers confronted the group near the patio fence of the restaurant and told them to raise their hands.

The other officer in the group complied with the robber’s request but the other gunman involved came from behind the building nad opened fire, killing Briscoe and wounding another Zulu member, Dyrian (DJ) Riculfy Sr. Riculfy remains in critical condition and relatives said he was in a medically induced coma with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Death is on the table,” Houston District Attorney Kim Ogg said at a press conference on Friday, suggesting the death penalty could be sought in the case.

A $100,000 reward had been announced for any information leading to the capture of Jackson and Jenkins.

Briscoe will lie in state at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans for a public viewing on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held Saturday, August 28, at Xavier’s Convocation Center. The viewing will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Two Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of New Orleans Police Officer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: