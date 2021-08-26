Olympic Medalist Raevyn Rogers On Her Olympic Experience + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

From Hiram Clarke to the world, Raevyn Rogers not only made a bit of history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she hawked folks DOWN in order to obtain her medal. Rogers taps in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail her experience in Tokyo, winning a bronze medal, how she got into track at age 5, what was it really like in this particular Olympic village and more!

With her adrenaline pumping, Rogers recalled her personal record time to secure her bronze medal.

“I was trying to see if I got third!” Rogers says about her initial thoughts when she crossed the finish line. “I made a move so last minute so when I looked up, I was like ‘ohhhh.’ But when I realized I got third, I was so happy. When you’re in a final, there’s so much adrenaline that goes through it. There’s so much thoughts and the adrenaline was kicking and I was so excited.

“It’s something I’ve done since i was younger. When I was younger I ran a lot of 800s and I would start pulling away at the 200 (meters). I think it’s a God given gift. I’ve done it before at world championships in 2019 but to do it on the Olympic stage is, I felt like it was a sign of me sharing my gift to the world.”

When Rogers came back to Houston, she was showered with plenty of praise, even at her old high school of Kinkaid where she currently owns the school records in the 200, 400, 800 and 1600 meters. In other words, she’s the queen of running distance.

“They had cheerleaders and the kids, they were holding signs, it was so overwhelming!” Rogers says of returning to her old high school for a homecoming. “I was having so much fun the time was just flying by.”

Watch the full interview with Raevyn up top!

RELATED: 10 Black Women Olympians Dominating The Tokyo Olympics