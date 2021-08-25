OG Bobby Billions Still Feels Hurt About Losing Mo3 Despite ‘Outside’ Success

Jazze Maxie got a chance to sit down with Dallas Rapper OG Bobby Billions and we talked about his hit record “Outside” featuring the late rapper Mo3. He talked about how the collaboration came about and that he didn’t know Mo3 had completed the record until after he passed away. OG Bobby Billions also talks about the state of rap in Dallas. When asked about a Dallas Verzuz that he would like to see if he couldn’t participate he names Trap Boy Freddy, Yella Beezy and more. He also talks about being a new father and how being a father has changed his life. Please check out this very candid interview with OG Bobby Billions and continue to support his music and all of his career goals.
Who would you like to see in a Dallas Verzuz? Do you agree with OG Bobby Billions picks?
Mo3 Fans Holt The Highway In Broad Daylight
Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3
1. Desi Banks
1 of 10
Damn Mo3!🙏🏾🕊 Prayers To The Family.— Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) November 11, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Its crazy some of yall are just now seeing this video right here but bruh was mad talented. RIP MO3. pic.twitter.com/YZ28qbzWkK— MORRIS PEANUT (@HeWhoGodBlessed) November 11, 2020
3.
3 of 10
RIP MO3 ❤️😥 pic.twitter.com/s5ojES3nRI— DatPiff (@DatPiff) November 11, 2020
4.
4 of 10
“Most rappers get killed in there own city because people you came up around don’t wanna see you make it” - Lil Boosie— Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) November 11, 2020
SMH RIP #MO3 pic.twitter.com/sYpPNVtlom
5.
5 of 10
WHAT THE FKKKKK!!! Another young talented brother shot dead by another bother! We tryna get the police to stop killin us and look at us killin us!!!!! God protect our black men! Smh #RIPMO3— Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) November 11, 2020
6.
6 of 10
Mo3 explained a piece of Texas culture to Mike Tyson two weeks ago.— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 11, 2020
“What does the jewelry in your teeth mean to you?” - @MikeTyson
“It’s a trophy. I ain’t never got no medals in school or nothing, so after jail time and all that, I got me an AP, some VVS.” - MO3#RIPMO3
7.
7 of 10
this was real dallas texas shit. damn. pic.twitter.com/XSa8lj30j7— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 11, 2020
8.
8 of 10
This is an epidemic.— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) November 11, 2020
"Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets."
RIP Mo3.
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/78wr7w9iDu
9.
9 of 10
If Mo3 really dead, y’all bogus af. Shit just ruined my whole day 😭 Hardest rapper in fuckin Dallas to me.. Don’t @ me.— Juice (@JusttJadeeee) November 11, 2020
10.
10 of 10
Mo3 should’ve moved like boosie told his ass! Dallas don’t like to see nobody come up!— 04|30...✨ (@Quinnathyyy) November 11, 2020
