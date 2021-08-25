Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

OG Bobby Billions Still Feels Hurt About Losing Mo3 Despite ‘Outside’ Success

Exclusive: Watch OG Bobby Billions Talk About His Hit Record Outside, Rapper Mo3, Dallas Verzuz, Fatherhood & More!

Jazze Maxie got a chance to sit down with Dallas Rapper OG Bobby Billions and we talked about his hit record “Outside” featuring the late rapper Mo3. He talked about how the collaboration came about and that he didn’t know Mo3 had completed the record until after he passed away. OG Bobby Billions also talks about the state of rap in Dallas. When asked about a Dallas Verzuz that he would like to see if he couldn’t participate he names Trap Boy Freddy, Yella Beezy and more. He also talks about being a new father and how being a father has changed his life. Please check out this very candid interview with OG Bobby Billions and continue to support his music and all of his career goals.

Who would you like to see in a Dallas Verzuz? Do you agree with OG Bobby Billions picks?

Jazze the Radio Chica

Source: iOne

Mo3 Fans Holt The Highway In Broad Daylight

Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

10 photos Launch gallery

Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

Continue reading Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

[caption id="attachment_10123566" align="aligncenter" width="750"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] Dallas hip-hop is reeling this morning after MO3 was gunned down on I-35 Wednesday (November 11). The 28-year-old father of 3 was traveling northbound on the freeway when he was approached by an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored vehicle. The victim stopped his car, exited his vehicle, and approached MO3’s car. MO3 took off out of his car, running down the freeway and the suspect opened fire, firing multiple rounds and hitting MO3 in the back of the head. An innocent bystander was also shot in the incident and suffered non-threatening injuries. Numerous entities from Dallas and the outside world began sharing condolences to MO3 and among them were Boosie Badazz. The two had become close over recent years, including releasing Badazz MO3 on Boosie’s BadAzz Music Syndicate label. Initially, Boosie reacted to the news as one could – in anger. “Stop calling me n texting me,” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “F*CK YOU H*ES ,N*GGASn FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN S*CK MY D*CK/ ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE F*CKING WOTH ME ANYWAY. Suckad*ck.“ Later, he came back with a calmer tone and mood. “IM LOST FOR WORDS,” Boosie wrote. “#tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE.” https://twitter.com/BOOSIEOFFICIAL/status/1326678781680099328 MO3 first rose to prominence in Dallas in 2014 with his Shottaz tape, eventually adding two more sequels to the project. As time progressed, fans began painting MO3 not in line with Dallas legends such as Tum Tum, Big Tuck and Mr. Lucci, but rather his Louisiana counterpart in Boosie. “Once you see it in the comments, at the shows, and mentioned to people at shows,” he told journalist Taylor Crumpton in March. “When I’m being interviewed on the radio, they’ll let me know, “Bro, you’re like the Boosie of this generation”. Matter of fact, him and I released BadAzz Mo3 on Valentines Day. When Boosie is on the radio, they asked him “How did you and Mo3 link?” He explained Mo3 got the streets.” From Shottaz Reloaded in 2016 to his Osama tape in 2019, MO3 began elevating beyond Dallas and more into a national focus. He signed a deal with Empire Records and the label’s founder, Ghazi, fondly remembered him on social media. “#RIPMO3 I LOVE YOU BRO,” he wrote on Twiter. “IMA MAKE SURE YOUR KIDS STR8.” https://twitter.com/ghazi/status/1326697639858085890 About fame, MO3 realized that putting on for Dallas got new eyes and new energy on him. “I’ve been reached out by a lot of people, so I’m living in the moment,” he said. “But, I’m here on a whole other game plan. Right now, rap is gimmick music that sounds good for the moment. I’m trying to be like Pac. You can play “Dear Momma” today and feel it, even though he’s dead and gone. My game plan is to stay in my lane, keep it silent, and preach my message through music. I’m going to keep doing it because it’s going to open up more doors. Right now, it’s been good to me. I attended the Grammys experience in Los Angeles, and there were rap Gods in there. I didn’t even know people in the industry knew who I was until they were in my face.” See the reactions to MO3’s passing below.

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

OG Bobby Billions Still Feels Hurt About Losing Mo3 Despite ‘Outside’ Success  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

mo3 , og bobby billions

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name…

 5 hours ago
08.25.21

Twenty Years Gone: Here Is The Story Of…

 9 hours ago
08.25.21

PnB Rock Hit With Three Years Probation Over…

 22 hours ago
08.24.21

Porsha Williams Proudly Shows Off Her Fupa, Denies…

 22 hours ago
08.24.21

Check The Stats: These Viral TikTok Songs Have…

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

 1 day ago
08.24.21

2 Members Of Connecticut Rap Group Charged With…

 1 day ago
08.24.21
8 items

National Women’s Equality Day : Black Women Fighting…

 1 day ago
08.25.21

Taco Bell Appoints Lil Nas X As Its…

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Lil Uzi Vert Calls Kanye West A “Fake…

 1 day ago
08.24.21
Photos
Close