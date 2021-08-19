Entertainment News
Soulja Boy Signs Chet Hanks To His Record Label

Can't say we saw this coming...

Soulja Boy x Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks is officially a rapper, allegedly.

Yes, you read that right. Tom Hanks son has decided to go full-on rapper (Editor’s Note: We’re going to ignore the whole Chet Haze thing_ and not only has picked up a mic, but Soulja Boy has decided to sign him to his record label. Surprising all his followers on IG with the news of the signing, Soulja Boy seemed more than happy to announce that the “white boy summer” statesman is the latest member of his label family.

Why he decided to take this gambit is anyone’s guess but Soulja Boy promises that the two will “make history” in the coming future. The struggle couple should be making some kind of interesting music together though if for no other reason, entertainment.

Aight, this should be all kinds of struggle. Chet Hanks most recent controversial moment came when he went on an anti-vaccine rant even though his famous father battled COVID-19. Will he drop a response to Juvenile’s “Vax That Thang Up” now? We kinda hope so.

