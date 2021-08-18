Entertainment News
Suge Knight’s Ex-Capo Mob James Reveals Who Killed The Notorious B.I.G.

'Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20'

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s been 24 years since the murder of The Notorious B.I.G and since then there have been several theories on who did it.

Brooklyn Hip Hop legend Mob James, Suge Knight’s ex-capo, says he knows who shot Biggie.

During an interview with VladTV, James confirms theories that Wardell “Poochie” Fouse, a Blood gang member and Suge’s associate is the one who pulled the trigger that March night in Los Angeles that ended Biggie’s life. The original theory of Fouse’s involvement was told by Reggie Wright Jr.

Gene Deal, Diddy’s former bodyguard, told the outlet a man in a bow tie pulled the trigger but James offers a different account.

“Reggie was there. Gene wasn’t there. Gene can’t say he seen the dude pulling the trigger. He just say he remembers seeing this guy with a bow tie around — and that’s his truth. He did see this. But that don’t say that that’s the man who did it.”

He also confirmed Poochie was “a hitter for real, for real. Not [out of character] at all.”

Like so many others considered to be involved in the case, Fouse was never brought to trial or even questioned seriously by LAPD. In 2003, he was gunned down after he was shot 10 times while riding on a motorcycle by unidentified gunmen. Even after his death nearly 20 years later, people still hesitate to name Fouse as the man who killed one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

“Everybody in their right mind that was there knows what happened, but ain’t nobody going to say, ‘Poochie, Poochie, Poochie,’” he said. “Now that he’s dead, everybody can speak on it and whatever now. I’m surprised they haven’t came and said they know who did it.

“But the hood talks; everybody knows who doing what, especially when it comes around to Death Row. Everybody knew who did it, why it was done, and some cats are still applauding the fact that it happened because we lost 2Pac, so just in retaliation of that, it is what it is. That’s how they felt.”

Suge Knight's Ex-Capo Mob James Reveals Who Killed The Notorious B.I.G.

mob james , suge knight , The Notorious B.I.G.

