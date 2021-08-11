Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Fortunately, she's back home.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Mathers Appears In Court

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, has been hospitalized after reportedly attempting suicide. The incident occurred late last month and she is currently at home recovering.

TMZ reports that the authorities, including cops and EMT’s, were summoned to Kim’s Michigan home after receiving a call about a suicidal person on July 30.

However, it seems that Kim wasn’t in too much distress, as she had smoke for the responders.

Says TMZ:

We’re told when they arrived, Kim was so combative she had to be restrained by deputies … and was so violent, paramedics were unable to check her vitals.

Our sources say it appeared Kim had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor.

Kim was rushed to a hospital for both medical and psychological evaluation, but is now back at home and is recovering. It’s unclear if she’s getting additional care.

Don’t expect too many more details to come out about this debacle. 

Eminem and Kim’s relationship was well-documented in his verses and infamous for its turbulence. Although they married in 1999, they were divorced in 2001. In 2010, there were rumors that the old flames were getting back together, which were quickly refuted.

They share one daughter, Hailie Jade, who is living her best life as a social influencer.

 

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

eminem

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 6]
04/06/2005. Johnnie Cochran Funeral
63 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Twitter & Fab 5 Freddy Launch Hip-Hop Anniversary…

 2 hours ago
08.11.21
10 items

Brittany Renner Allegedly Finessing PJ Washington Out of…

 3 hours ago
08.11.21

Instagram Cracks Down On Companies Selling Fake Likes…

 3 hours ago
08.11.21

Eminem’s Ex-Wife Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

 3 hours ago
08.11.21
15 items

Toxic King Future Has “Pray For Her” Trending…

 6 hours ago
08.11.21

Idris Elba Joins Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey &…

 20 hours ago
08.10.21

Beyoncé Says She Wrote “Bootylicious” In Response To…

 22 hours ago
08.10.21

Marlon Wayans Reveals He Did ‘A Lot Of…

 22 hours ago
08.10.21

Erica Mena Says Safaree’s Infidelity Caused Her To…

 1 day ago
08.10.21

Saweetie On Bleaching Her Hair To ‘Standout,’ Finishing…

 1 day ago
08.10.21
Photos
Close