Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died.

Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. In all, Thompson produced hit records such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Nas’ “One Mic,” Shyne and Barrington Levy’s “Bonnie & Shyne,” and Raheem DeVaughn’s “Woman.” As a member of Diddy’s Hitmen production team for Bad Boy Records, Thompson helped produced classic songs such as Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear” remix and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Dead Wrong,” among others.

Young Guru, JAY-Z’s chief engineer, shared a tribute to Thompson on Instagram Monday (August 9).

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote alongside a photo of him and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”

“You treated my like family from day one,” he continued. “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on ever session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

The Radio One family would like to extend condolences to Thompson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

This is a developing story.

