Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige Nominated To 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stands to gain more Hip-Hop in its system.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its nominee list for the 2021 induction ceremony and it’s loaded with familiar names for Hip-Hop heads. Some of the most notable nominees include Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Mary J. Blige as well Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan.

The rest of the 16 total nominees are rounded out by Fela Kuti, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Carole King, New York Dolls, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Rage Against the Machine.

How are some of these acts not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame already, though? But if you want to get technical, Tina Turner is already in there with her former partner Ike Turner. Also, this is LL Cool J’s fifth time being nominated—and we’re going to take anything but his induction as disrespect.

In order to be eligible, your first commercial album must have been released at least 25 years. First-time nominee Jay-Z’s debut, Reasonable Doubt, dropped in June 1996. Last year’s class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees included the Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

The short list will get cut down in May with a proper induction ceremony to go down in the fall.

Photos
