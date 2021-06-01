Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Award-winning artist and actress Mary J. Blige shared the trailer for her new documentary My Life headed to Amazon Prime video on June 25th.

The two-minute trailer chronicles her story as one of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Now, Mary J. Blige is inviting fans to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time My Life. She recalls the album being one of her darkest albums documenting a very depressing time in her life. The R&B great shares how writing the album saved her life and many others around the world.

In the trailer, there are a montage of clips from her performances across the world, fans showing their love for the superstar, and familiar faces delivering commentary about how Mary J. Blige has influenced generations. Actress Taraji P. Henson is quoted in the trailer saying, “she made it okay for people to say ‘it’s alright to be me.’”

There were many other memorable quotes from the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary. One mentioning, “a lot of young Black women can relate to where she came from” while another stated, “she gave us a face. She gave us a name.”

Mary J. Blige’s impact on music and her fans is evident in her record-breaking numbers across all of her albums and the projects she has been involved in over the years. This album in particular catapulted her into new heights, because she was willing to take a risk by sharing the most vulnerable side of herself.

Watch the first-look trailer for Mary J. Blige’s new documentary debuting on Amazon Prime June 25, 2021.

 

Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Vivica A. Fox & 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban…
 9 hours ago
06.01.21
Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride…
 10 hours ago
06.01.21
Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her…
 11 hours ago
06.01.21
DaBaby Questioned By Miami Police In Memorial Day…
 12 hours ago
06.01.21
DC Young Fly Knocks Out Fan During Comedy…
 13 hours ago
06.01.21
Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Gizelle & Jamal Bryant…
 14 hours ago
06.01.21
Tyson Beckford Says Kanye West Tried To Press…
 15 hours ago
06.01.21
15 items
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Keeps It Real…
 24 hours ago
06.01.21
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20
 1 day ago
06.01.21
Turn Me Up Josh
Multi-Platinum Producer Turn Me Up Josh Passes Away
 1 day ago
05.31.21
Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride…
 2 days ago
05.31.21
‘Catfish’ Star Kamie Crawford On Owning Her Curves…
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body…
 3 days ago
05.29.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s…
 3 days ago
05.29.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most…
 4 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics…
 4 days ago
05.29.21
Photos
Close