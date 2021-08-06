News
Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Loses Appeal: ‘The Evidence Is Undisputed’

Convicted of the 2018 murder of Botham Jean, Guyger's appeal fell flat as a three-judge panel upheld her murder conviction.

Amber Guyger-Botham Jean

Source: NewsOne composite / NewsOne composite

Amber Guyger appealed her conviction in the murder of Botham Jean and failed. The Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas upheld Guyger’s conviction and 10-year sentence.  

The Associated Press reported a three-judge panel heard the appeal, finding sufficient evidence at trial to support Guyger’s sentence. Justices rejected claims that Guyger’s mistaken belief she was in her own apartment trumped evidence of intent to kill.  

Guyger’s attorney unsuccessfully argued that Guyger being in the wrong apartment was a reasonable mistake. The attorney further argued that Guyger’s mistake meant she didn’t have the required intent to kill Jean, the apartment’s rightful inhabitant.  

copy of the decision provided by the Dallas-Fort Worth CBS affiliate shows the appeals panel did not entertain Guyger’s excuses.  The panel also rejected the contention that the jury at trial erred in rejecting her claim of self-defense.  

“But her perception of circumstances creating the series of events here has no bearing on whether she acted intentionally or knowingly or instead acted with criminal negligence,” wrote Chief Justice Robert D. Burns. “The evidence is undisputed that Guyger intended the result of her conduct or acted knowingly with respect to the result of her conduct because she testified she intended to shoot and kill Jean.” 

In writing the decision for the court, Burns pointed to Guyger’s own testimony that she entered the apartment instead of taking cover, staking out the scene, and calling for backup. He also highlighted the testimony of another officer who had to deal with a burglary situation while off duty. That officer explained, “his training mandated taking a position of cover and concealment rather than entering alone.”  

The officer’s testimony swayed the panel reviewing Guyger’s claim to find that the evidence could support a jury finding that her actions were not reasonable.  

“He explained that in intense situations where another person posed a threat, he focused on the suspect’s hands to determine whether the suspect held an item that could cause bodily harm, and in those situations, it was important to determine where the suspect’s hands were,” read the decision.  

As previously reported by NewsOne, Guyger entered Jean’s home in 2018 and shot him. Jean 

He had been eating Ice cream on his couch. She was convicted of murder over a year later.

While Guyger is within her rights to try and appeal to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, digging in on her alleged mistake only shows a callous disregard for the life she took. But for now, she is still serving her sentence with eligibility for parole in 2024.  

Police killings 2020

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

112 photos Launch gallery

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. “So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun,” Paul LeRoux said. “They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force.” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative,” which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] shot by the officers.” LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

