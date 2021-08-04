Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Big Sean Claims Chiropractor Visit Helped Him Grow 2 Inches To 5’8″

So does visiting a chiropractor really help you grow? Sadly no.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Big Sean Claims Visit To Chiropractor Helped Him Grow 2 Inches

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Has Big Sean discovered a way to grow well past puberty?

Big Sean might want to change his name to Bigger Sean following his latest claim. The Detroit rapper claimed in his Instagram Stories that he grew 2 inches thanks to visits to the chiropractor.

The “Blessings” crafter wrote over a video featuring himself and his boy Ronnie whom he said is 5-foot-10, “How da f–k I grow 2 inches?” “Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight spine that’s how.”

“N—-s try to hate on me like I’m five-six,” he continued. “No, for real, I probably grew like a couple of inches.”

Interesting.

So does visiting a chiropractor really help you grow? Sadly no. Page Six reports that according to the experts at The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness Center, “actually make you a few inches taller,” but that patients “can notice a change in your height after a few sessions.”

“The secret lies in the spinal adjustment and posture changes that occur with chiropractic care,” according to The Body of Beverly Hills Wellness Center.

Commenters have been calling Sean’s revelation nothing but straight cap. One commenter wrote, “It’s your hair and your sneakers dog. Calm down lil fella.”

Another commentator added, “That fact that he even posted this shows how insecure he is bout it. No one cares.”

Lol, welp.

Big Season is still winning in life regardless of his height for very obvious reasons *coughs* Jhene Aiko.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Big Sean Claims Chiropractor Visit Helped Him Grow 2 Inches To 5’8″  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Big Sean

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 3]
2019 Black Music Honors - Arrivals
62 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Sandra “Pepa” Denton Hit With $676,000 Lien

 8 hours ago
08.04.21

Big Sean Claims Chiropractor Visit Helped Him Grow…

 8 hours ago
08.04.21

Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes

 8 hours ago
08.04.21

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The…

 14 hours ago
08.04.21

T.I. Arrested In Amsterdam After A Bike Incident…

 15 hours ago
08.04.21
9 items

The Lox vs Dipset: Watch All The Best…

 16 hours ago
08.04.21

Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder

 1 day ago
08.04.21

Halle Berry Gives Us Summer Body Goals In…

 1 day ago
08.04.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

 1 day ago
08.03.21

Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long…

 1 day ago
08.03.21
Photos
Close