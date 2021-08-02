Radio One Exclusives
Colts QB Carson Wentz To Undergo Foot Surgery, Out 5-12 Weeks

It may be a while before we get to see new Quarterback Carson Wentz play in a Colts uniform.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

According to reports, Wentz will undergo surgery on Monday (August 2nd) to remove a bone in his foot and may miss between 5-12 weeks. The injury according to Colts head coach Frank Reich is an old one, possibly from High School that has gotten “worse.” Now we will see if Wentz will be available by at least week 2 of the 2021-22 NFL season when the Colts play the Los Angeles Rams on September 19th.

 

Wentz spent five injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Colts for a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. The trade reunited Wentz with Coach Reich who as the offensive coordinator helped the QB play like a potential MVP, leading to lofty expectations this season. As of now, 2nd-year QB Jacob Eason will take over the starting role in Wentz absence with rookie Sam Ehlinger and former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley behind him.

Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries

