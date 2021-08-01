Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Biz Markie Funeral Announced, Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy

The Biz can sleep easy.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Hip-Hop is still mourning the loss of Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall. The iconic rapper’s funeral service is set for Monday, August 2, in Long Island and the Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Sharpton and his National Action Network announced details of the Biz’s homegoing on Friday (July 30). The private service will be held at The Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts.

Plenty of fellow legends plan to be in attendance. including LL Cool, Fat Joe and his Juice Crew partner in rhyme Big Daddy Kane. Reportedly, there will be a private viewing for family and close friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the proper funeral service from 1:30 p.m, to 3:30 p.m.

According to TMZ, the Biz will be dipped in a custom Dapper Dan outfit. Dope!

Biz Markie died on July 16 at just 57, with his wife by his side in a Baltimore hospital. Although a specific cause of death has not been officially cited, he long battled with diabetes and it’s assumed he passed due to complications.

Rest in power Biz Markie.

Biz Markie Funeral Announced, Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Biz Markie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED JULY 29]
UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya
61 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

DaBaby No Longer Performing At Lollapalooza, You Know…

 2 hours ago
08.01.21

Biz Markie Funeral Announced, Rev. Al Sharpton To…

 3 hours ago
08.01.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

 21 hours ago
07.31.21

Nicki Minaj Is Set To Host ‘The Real…

 1 day ago
07.31.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 2 days ago
07.31.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The…

 2 days ago
07.31.21

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not…

 2 days ago
07.30.21

Wiz Khalifa Slept In A Bonnet For The…

 2 days ago
07.30.21

Marjorie Harvey’s New Louis Vuitton Purse Costs The…

 2 days ago
07.31.21

Cash For Shots: President Biden Wants To Give…

 2 days ago
07.30.21
Photos
Close