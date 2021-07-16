Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew

Congrats to DaniLeigh! After a break from social media and photos of her pregnant belly surfaced she has officially shared that she has a little one on the way! Posting a photo collage by a waterfall in the Dominican Republic on Instagram with her caption reading, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Unlike Beyoncé or Cardi B‘s big pregnancy reveals, DaniLeigh’s wasn’t giving the same shock factor. Below are some of the unsurprising reactions to this announcement:
RELATED: DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her And DaBaby, Baby Momma And Single Twitter Puts Salt In The Game
RELATED: Sounds About Light: DaniLeigh Comments On “Yellow Bone” Song, Twitter Drags Her By Box Braids
RELATED: DaniLeigh Servin Looks In The House [Photos]
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
1.
1 of 15
Dani Leigh and DaBaby broke up 😂 I thought yellow bone is what he want boo? pic.twitter.com/1zNKnz3OJ9— souled out✨ (@JasSimmonsTV) February 7, 2021
2.
2 of 15
DaniLeigh just lost the blackest thing about her IM- 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/k8LGwDB31n— Young Mudblood (@Puff_Iya) February 7, 2021
3.
3 of 15
DaniLeigh: Yellow bone that’s what he wants— ask Heaven who the 5 Star Bitch is... (@RealisticViews) February 7, 2021
In actuality: pic.twitter.com/x4AOt0IaeS
4.
4 of 15
“ DaniLeigh and Dababy are officially broken up “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) February 7, 2021
Everybody : pic.twitter.com/O33Wb5A6aa
5.
5 of 15
Danileigh did all that yelling abt Dababy wanting a yellow bone for him to leave her 2 weeks later https://t.co/73sQqQR8oy— Kenny G ❄️ (@DaRealKhefner) February 7, 2021
6.6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
Dani Leigh just showed why it’s important to keep ya relationship private 🤣❤️— C.Marie 💗 (@LulBit_ME) February 7, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Da Baby broke up with Dani Leigh a week before Valentine’s Day 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— SplashyStackssTV (@Splashystackss) February 7, 2021
9.
9 of 15
dani leigh goes out sad every week atp— TheAshleiChang (@the_ashleichang) February 7, 2021
10.
10 of 15
still dying at how Dani Leigh bought DaBaby TWO cars for his birthday and he got her a walmart cake for hers LMAOOOOOO— elysian ☁️✨ (@amirijeansss) February 7, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Someone tell Dani Leigh she’s been single for a while now. That may help her heal faster.— the real slim shady (@KiyoshaJ) February 7, 2021
12.12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
Danileigh made that awful song just to end up single LMAOJJDJDJDJNS— realmumbo (@Realmumbo202) February 7, 2021
14.
14 of 15
Dani Leigh’s next song should be titled “High Yellow Heartbreak”.— Vee (@poisoni_vee) February 7, 2021
15.
15 of 15
(Dani Leigh) let me hear that song again 🐥 pic.twitter.com/FfnVGSf1oz— 💋❤️Chantel (@xoxo_jameer) February 7, 2021
Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew was originally published on kysdc.com