Unopened Copy of ‘Super Mario 64’ Fetches A Record-Breaking $1.5M At Auction

Heritage Auctions states the game had a 9.8 A++ Sealed rating on the Wata Scale.

A "Case Fresh" Copy of Super Mario 64 Sold For This Record Amount of Coins

One lucky collector who really loves video game nostalgia has dropped some serious coins on a pristine copy of Super Mario 64.

Engadget reports that a completely sealed copy of Mario’s first 3D adventure Super Mario 64, has sold for a ridiculous $1.56 million over the weekend.

The collector backed up the Brink’s truck for the best-selling game that is already owned by millions, and the reason it fetched so much money is becuase it’s a mint condition copy. Heritage Auctions states the game had a 9.8 A++ Sealed rating on the Wata Scale. That basically means the game is in the same condition as when it left the factory summer of 1996 and hit shelves and is described as “Case Fresh.”

When it comes to Nintendo games, they always seem to fetch some rather high asking prices when they hit the auction block. Days before the Super Mario 64 game was sold, a rare copy of The Legend of Zelda, that lovely gold cartridge for NES fetched $870,000 and at the time was the record holder before Super Mario 64 took the crown. Before that, a near-perfect copy of Super Mario Bros. for NES sold  $660,000 in April before Zelda snatched the record.

It must be really nice to have that much money in your bank account that you can splurge it on games that you will never take out of the case to play.

Unopened Copy of ‘Super Mario 64’ Fetches A Record-Breaking $1.5M At Auction  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

