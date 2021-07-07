Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill & Travis Scott’s Alleged Screaming Match Shut Down A Hampton’s Fourth Of July Party

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Travis Scott and Meek Mill both attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s star-studded July 4th party in the Hamptons but apparently got into a shouting match so loud, it broke up the entire party.

According to Page Six, Meek had to be physically separated from Scott after the two got into an argument. At one point, Meek was still yelling about the incident even as he walked away to leave the party.

The ritzy event was also attended by the likes of JAY-Z, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Lil Baby, Alex Rodriguez, J Balvin and more.

It’s unclear what truly started the incident between the two but it’s not the first time Meek’s had an issue with Scott. Back in 2018, after the Houston star agreed to perform at the Super Bowl, Meek questioned why he was doing it, arguing he was already one of the hottest artists out with Astroworld.

“He don’t need that he on fire already!” he said. “Stay strong in this sh*t!”

RELATED: JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session

RELATED: Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice Reform in Virginia

RELATED: Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

Michael Rubin’s Hamptons Party With JAY-Z, J. Balvin, Lil Baby & More Had Roc Nation Summer Brunch Vibes
9 photos
meek mill , Travis Scott

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t…
 1 hour ago
07.07.21
10 items
#LenealFrazier: Leneal Frazier, Innocent Father Of 5, Killed…
 4 hours ago
07.07.21
Juvenile and Mannie Fresh launch the New Reebok Workout Low Sneaker Politics x Humidity Skate Shop
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Mia X Team With…
 5 hours ago
07.07.21
Tyler, The Creator Seemingly Trolls DJ Khaled After…
 6 hours ago
07.07.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping…
 20 hours ago
07.07.21
2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…
 21 hours ago
07.06.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
Fourth ‘Friday’ Film Delayed (Again) Following Development Wars…
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Cardi B Shows Her Excitement For Her Growing…
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For…
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Photos
Close