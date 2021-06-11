Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice Reform in Virginia

Meek Mill and his REFORM Alliance get another win for criminal justice reform for the people in Virginia.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Meek Mill & Future In Concert

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Meek Mill has been a significant activist voice for criminal justice reform, and he got to see how his criminal justice organization helped to create systemic change in the state of Virginia.

On Thursday (June 10), Meek Mill was in Richmond, Virginia along with Philadelphia 76ers executive and fellow co-founder of REFORM Alliance Michael Rubin at the invitation of Governor Ralph Northam to witness the signing of HB 2038 into law. Also in attendance were REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks, and the Justice Forward Virginia, American Conservative Union, and Faith and Freedom in Virginia groups.

HB 2038, authored by Delegate Don Scott, limits adult probation sentences to a maximum of one year for a misdemeanor and five years for a felony. Meek Mill and REFORM Alliance got involved after the delegate sent out a tweet to him asking for his help late last year.

Up until now, Virginia was one of seven states in the nation that didn’t place a limit on probation sentencing which has been cited as a major factor in Black people and other people of color being sent back to prison even after serving out their original prison sentences. The law will also implement graduated sanctions which will stop people on probation from being sent back to prison on technical violations. 40% of Virginia’s incarcerated population can cite supervision violations as a reason.

“I try to balance the lines of being classy, still keeping the ear of younger people, still being able to speak to the Governor and being able to close gaps like Michael Rubin and take it as far as we can take it to better other people’s lives,” said the rapper when interviewed at the event. “I have the resources and I’m in [a] position to do better to help.”

The new law will take effect on July 1st.

Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice Reform in Virginia  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five
James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie…
 6 hours ago
06.11.21
Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer…
 10 hours ago
06.11.21
El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major…
 11 hours ago
06.11.21
Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice…
 11 hours ago
06.11.21
15 items
Quavo Alludes To Snatching The Bentley Back From…
 12 hours ago
06.11.21
Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An…
 13 hours ago
06.11.21
You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian &…
 14 hours ago
06.11.21
Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That…
 16 hours ago
06.11.21
The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Jacquees Discusses Ginuwine Tribute At The 2021 Black…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Diddy & J. Cole Connect, Playfully Re-enact Their…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring…
 2 days ago
06.10.21
2010 Hennessy Artistry Concert Series - October 14, 2010
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "All Eyez On Me" - Arrivals
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle
K. Michelle’s New Look Has Everyone Wondering If…
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Photos
Close