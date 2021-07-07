Entertainment News
Tyler, The Creator Seemingly Trolls DJ Khaled After Going No. 1

The talented producer and rapper released his latest studio album 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' in June to rave reviews.

Tyler, The Creator is easily one of the most entertaining music personalities of today, and his quick-witted and energetic demeanor makes him a captivating subject. Keeping that same energy, the Odd Future co-founder’s latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and he seemingly trolled DJ Khaled via social media as a result.

Harkening back to 2019 when DJ Khaled threw shots at Tyler, The Creator ahead of the California star’s Grammy Award-winning IGOR album with the Florida producer labeling Tyler’s music as “mysterious” in a bid to downplay its impact on the culture.

“I make albums so people can play it and you actually hear it,” Khaled said in a now-deleted post. “You know, driving your car, you hear another car playing it. You know, go to the barbershop, you hear them playing it. You know, turn the radio on, and you hear them playing it. It’s called great music. It’s called albums that you actually hear the songs. Not no mysterious shit that you never hear it.”

Tyler tweeted on Independence Day (July 4) two simple worlds that had to be aimed at Khaled. View the tweet below.

