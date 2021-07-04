Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

N’Credible Super Seeder: Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child – His 4th In 6 Months

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
HollyGold And Yamashiro Hollywood Donate 2,000 Meals To The Community With The Help Of Nick Cannon And Ellen K.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Nick Cannon is officially a father of seven.

On June 20, Alyssa Scott, the model who revealed she was the mother of Cannon’s newest baby, tagged a photo of the two on Instagram for Father’s Day. Three days later, Scott gave birth to their baby boy, Zen Cannon.

Scott shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram on Saturday (July 3), writing, “I will love you for eternity. 6.23.21.”

Scott initially revealed she was pregnant in January but didn’t confirm Cannon was the father until Father’s Day.

Nick’s son is his fourth child born within the last six months. Radio personality Abby De La Rossa gave birth to Cannon’s twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian on June 14. Last December, he welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, three years after becoming a father for the second time with his son Golden Cannon. He became a father for the first time with ex-wife Mariah Carey as she gave birth to twins, Monroe and Moroccan who are now 9.

RELATED: Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive &amp; Social Media Has All The Jokes For Their Names

RELATED: Nick Cannon Wild N’ Out Again? Meet The Mother Of His Newest Child, Alyssa Scott [PHOTOS]

Social media has given Cannon all the jokes with his babymaking skills and the frequency of him welcoming children into the world but once more – congrats to Cannon and all of his babies.

N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
12 photos
nick cannon

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
HollyGold And Yamashiro Hollywood Donate 2,000 Meals To The Community With The Help Of Nick Cannon And Ellen K.
N’Credible Super Seeder: Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child…
 1 hour ago
07.04.21
Could Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Eric Holder Get…
 8 hours ago
07.04.21
Saweetie’s Freaknik Themed Birthday Party Was Everything [Photos]
 1 day ago
07.03.21
20 items
HBO Will Not Order Second Season Of ‘Lovecraft…
 1 day ago
07.04.21
15 items
Unc Vibes: Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Had…
 1 day ago
07.04.21
Nike Stands By Sha’Carri Richardson After One-Month Suspension…
 2 days ago
07.03.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Reportedly Offended 2Pac For Insinuating He…
 2 days ago
07.02.21
Lil Kim Fires Back At 50 Cent Over…
 2 days ago
07.02.21
Kevin Gates Opens Up To Mike Tyson, Reveals…
 2 days ago
07.02.21
6 items
Bow Wow Bringing Back The Iconic Piano Fingers…
 2 days ago
07.04.21
Photos
Close