Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Z100's Jingle Ball 2015 - Backstage

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

According to Saycheesetv, Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren Maxwell has allegedly passed away at the age of 4. Reports have resurfaced from 2019 of Fetty’s daughter undergoing emergency surgery. No official report has come out on if this passing is, in fact, true and if so, we do not know the cause of it. Additional information coming as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fetty Wap & his family

RELATED: Fetty Wap &amp; Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Is Recovering After Having Emergency Surgery

RELATED: Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling Her to Leave [Video]

HOMEPAGE

Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Fetty Wap

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed…
 20 hours ago
06.29.21
ONE Musicfest Announces All-Star Lineup Featuring H.E.R., Lil…
 21 hours ago
06.29.21
Clarence Thomas Says Federal Laws Against Marijuana May…
 21 hours ago
06.29.21
Safaree Announces Birth of Son With Erica Mena…
 21 hours ago
06.29.21
JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier”…
 22 hours ago
06.29.21
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With…
 1 day ago
06.29.21
3 itemsCardi B pregnancy reveal
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Serena Williams Is Uninterested In Participating In The…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Photos
Close