Here’s The Full List Of 2021 BET Awards Winners

The BET Awards made a triumphant in-person comeback Sunday (June 27). After a year of quarantine, canceled festivals and tours, it was on and poppin’ in Los Angeles. After setting the bar for quarantined live events with the 2020 BET Awards, things were slightly back to normal this year with Issa Rae, Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars and more joining award show host Taraji P. Henson for a star-studded celebration for the culture.

Ari Lennox performed with BET’s 2021 Album of the Year recipient Jazmine Sullivan. Their sexy soulful hit “On It” was performed along with a guest appearance from Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Best Actor Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and tennis star Naomi Osaka was recognized as Sportswoman of the Year.

There was also a huge announcement during an onstage performance. Cardi B used her “Type Sh*t” performance with Migos to reveal her exposed baby bump to the world while her team shared her latest maternity photo on Instagram and Twitter.

“#2!” she captioned while tagging her husband Offset.

Take a look at all the winners from last night’s affair, via Billboard:

Album Of The Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Female R&B / Pop artist

Beyoncé

WINNER: H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

WINNER: Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

WINNER: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

WINNER: SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Of The Year

Cardi B – “Up”

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of The Year

Benny Boom

WINNER: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year award

Kyrie Irving

WINNER: Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Here’s The Full List Of 2021 BET Awards Winners was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

