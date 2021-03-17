Entertainment News
Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For HBO Called ‘The Hype’

The Nawf Side got something to say.

Migos Big Game Weekend

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems Offset’s pricey commitment to staying fly is paying off. He has just partnered with a network to bring Rap’s most popular subculture to life.

As spotted on Deadline the Atlanta native has inked a new deal in Hollywood. HBO Max has given him the greenlight to produce a competition series based on streetwear. Titled The Hype, the project will host 10 streetwear creators to a contest where they will face off in challenges directly linked to design, spotting new trends and the business of fashion. Not only is the Migos front man producing the show, but he will also serve a judge alongside Beth Birkett, creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, and Marni Senofonte, an esteemed costume designer. Speedy Morman, of Complex Media, is slated to be the host.

David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams developed the series with help from Roc Nation co-founders Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith on the production. “I feel like the show Hype was created with creatives like myself in mind,” Offset said in a formal statement. “I’m happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer. We are giving opportunities to the culture.”

Rob Eric added: “We understand the importance of providing a platform to allow others to tell their stories. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to partner with HBO Max and showcase this unique part of the fashion world via The Hype. Along with Ty Ty and Jay, we’ll step beyond traditional fashion trends and bring viewers into the nuanced world of style and self-expression that is also a full-time business.”

At this time the premiere date for The Hype is not yet known.

Photo: Danielle James

Photos
Close