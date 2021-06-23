Digital Exclusives
Women Who Win: She’s In The Mix [LIVESTREAM]

Go out in Houston and you’re more than likely partying with a DJ who not only rocks the show but also breaks the glass ceiling in the industry at large. Our Young Jas has highlighted some of these DJs throughout 2020 into 2021 with her Women Who Winning series and today, she’s bringing on three of Houston’s hottest DJs in Cee Watts, Tay Powers and Ari The DJ on to not only discuss their starts in music but how they’re helping breakdown barriers for women behind the boards in the H.

Check out our Women Who Win: She’s In The Mix NOW and watch for your chance to win $500 from She’s Happy Hair PLUS a She’s Happy Hair Bundle! For more information, click here!

