Enter The Women Who Win She’s In The Mix She’s Happy Hair $500 Giveaway!

Black Music Month is in full swing and 97.9 The Box along with She’s Happy Hair are teaming up to give one lucky winner $500 CASH and a She’s Happy Hair product bundle! It’s the Women Who WIn She’s Happy Hair $500 giveaway and you can register below for your chance to win. That’s it, no hassle and no tricks.

The contest ends June 30 but on June 23, we’ve got a special edition of the Women Who Win mix highlighting three of Houston’s most inspiring female DJs, hosted by the one and only Young Jas! Tune in at 6 PM on our Facebook Live or YouTube channel not only for the stories behind these lovely ladies getting behind the 1s and 2s but an additional chance to win!

Black Music Month , She's Happy Hair , women who win

