J. Cole Announces 'The Off-Season' Tour With 21 Savage & Morray

J. Cole is going back on the road.

On Tuesday (June 22), the enigmatic North Carolina rapper revealed he was bringing his sixth studio effort The Off-Season to an arena near you. In promotion of his latest Billboard No. 1 album, the tour comes with guests 21 Savage and fellow Fayetteville, North Carolina native Morray on board as well.

The tour kicks off on September 24 in Miami before wrapping up on October 21 at The Forum in Los Angeles. The 17-date jaunt includes shows in Greensboro, North Carolina, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta,  Washington D.C., Detroit, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. EST on http://dreamville.com. See the full list of dates below.

With 21 Savage |  With Special Guest Morray

September 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena*^

September 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*^

September 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

September 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*^

October 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*^

October 4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena*^

October 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

October 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

October 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*^

October 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*^

October 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

October 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

October 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*^

