Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For The Visuals To “punchin’ . the . clock”

J. Cole comes through with some new visual work from his latest LP.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
J. Cole

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

J. Cole may be from North Carolina, but the man loves shooting his videos in New York City.

After releasing Big Apple based visuals for “a m a r i,” and “applying . pressure,” the man who apparently also has a thing for lowercase letters once again uses the city that never sleeps as a backdrop for his latest clip to “punchin’ . the . clock.”

Hanging out of the window of a yellow cab for while he spits his verse, J. Cole continues to keep his fashion style as gritty as his rap steez as he remains one of the few multi-millionaire artists in the game that refrains from splurging on diamonds and jewelry. Props.

He’s reluctance to rock ice is probably explained in the cut when Cole spits, “The sh*t pop off, I learned to duck under the canopy/till it cool off, they murked a ni**a right in front of me/told him to come off his chain for tryin’ to floss, died over a cross just like the start of Christianity.”

Son. Is. Nice. Also props for using a taxi cab and not an Uber or Lyft as the yellow cab business is struggling. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals to “punchin’ . the . clock” below and let us know what you think of Off-Season.

J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For The Visuals To “punchin’ . the . clock”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 3 hours ago
06.03.21
One Dance: Drake and Cannabis Company Sever Business…
 5 hours ago
06.03.21
J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For…
 5 hours ago
06.03.21
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake…
 5 hours ago
06.03.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years
 7 hours ago
06.03.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…
 7 hours ago
06.03.21
Knockouts Allowed In Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul…
 10 hours ago
06.03.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin…
 11 hours ago
06.03.21
6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should…
 12 hours ago
06.03.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 21 hours ago
06.03.21
5 items
5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Lil Uzi Vert Proves Diamonds Aren’t Always Forever…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Jonathan Majors In Talks To Co-Star With Michael…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Chance The Rapper celebrates his birthday at Allure
YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close