Ice Cube Producer Sir Jinx Sues Rapper Over Unpaid Royalties

Sir Jinx believes that the rapper born O'Shea Jackson owes him over miscalculated royalties for nearly 30 tracks over the years.

Ice Cube Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ice Cube has a number of undeniable classic tracks in his catalog and Sir Jinx was responsible for adding his touches to the production of the tracks. Now, Jinx believes he’s owed adjusted royalties and has sued Cube for the unpaid monies but there might be some resistance in the way.

TMZ reports that Sir Jinx has filed suit against his past collaborator in Ice Cube, notably working with the rapper and actor on his early solo work beginning in 1990. Jinx, real name Anthony Wheaton, says that Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, examined his royalty statements back in 2019 and felt that he was being underpaid.

According to the outlet, JInx reached out to Cube’s side to hopefully get things back on track but it appears that talks have stalled after TMZ updated its original report adding that Cube has previously loaned Jinx an untold amount of cash that has never been repaid.

This appears to be a stalemate of sorts that may only be worked out in a court of law but it isn’t known how far along talks are at the moment.

Sir Jinx worked extensively on Cube’s solo debut album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and also worked on WC and the Maad Circle’s debut album, Ain’t a Damn Thang Changed. Jinx also did work on Cube’s Death Certificate, and Kool G Rap and DJ Polo’s final studio album as a duo, Live and Let Die.

In the latter part of the 1990s, Jinx produced tracks for Xzibit’s second album, 40 Dayz & 40 Nightz. Sir Jinx is also reportedly a cousin of Dr. Dre.

The pair were seen together when Ice Cube was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Jinx joining Cube onstage.

Ice Cube Producer Sir Jinx Sues Rapper Over Unpaid Royalties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

