The First Trailer Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Teases A World Before & Post Avengers

The Avengers are taking a much-needed break, so these beautiful but reluctant gods/heroes will finally be coming off the bench.

As the world is seemingly opening back up, so is the movie industry, and Disney/Marvel is slowly rolling out Phase 4 of its slate of films. Monday (May 24), much to the surprise of MCU fans, the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated film The Eternals dropped.

The 2-minute seriously toned trailer gave fans a look into the film while still not revealing much —Marvel is very good at that— while showing off the film’s stellar cast in all of their cosmic god glory. The trailer opens up with the beings created by the Celestials millions of years ago, arriving in their rather interesting-looking spaceship to interact with at the time primitive humans who the Celestials also created.

The trailer shows them helping steer mankind in the right direction by using their powers of energy manipulation while not doing too much to interfere in the lives of human beings, but are forced to step in at some point, as pointed out by Salma Hayek’s Ajak explaining in a voiceover “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered, until now.”

Throughout the trailer, we see the immortal beings watch humanity evolve throughout the centuries, watching them accomplish great things and sitting back and observing as they delved into chaos during the many battles that have gone down throughout the years.

But, The Eternals can no longer sit idly by because humankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants, has forced them to come out of the shadows and unite to stop them from accomplishing their yet-to-be-revealed sinister goals.

The trailer does end on a light-hearted note and gives fans an idea of what timeline it will take place in when Lia McHugh’s Sprite innocently asks, “So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is gonna lead the Avengers?”

Madden’s Ikaris responds, “I could lead them,” leading to a side-eye from Jolie’s Thena and everyone at the table breaking out into laughter.

The Eternals star Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington is also a part of the epic cast taking on the role of Dane Whitman.

The Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5 and is directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao.

You can peep the first trailer below.

Photo: Marvel/ The Eternals

The First Trailer Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Teases A World Before & Post Avengers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

