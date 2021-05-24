‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Bryshere Y. Gray pled guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault according to TMZ and instead of getting a serious sentence, the actor will spend less than two weeks in jail.

Gray will spend 10 days behind bars and adhere to 3 years of probation for his actions during a July 2020 incident with his wife in Phoenix. The woman flagged down a Good Samaritan and alleged Gray assaulted her for hours in their home. After a SWAT standoff, Gray surrendered to authorities and was arrested.

The terms of his probation include him paying restitution, enrolling in a domestic violence offender treatment program and more. He can’t consume any illegal drugs and submit to drug and alcohol testing as well as the inability to possess any stun guns, Tasers, or firearms. Gray will also have to check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement and also needs written approval from police before associating with anyone with a criminal record.

The sentence arrives after the former Empire actor found his name in headlines for a number of reasons. He was arrested in 2019 in Chicago due to registration issues with his car and a month before his arrest for domestic violence, he was accused of causing more than $25,000 in damages to a home.

