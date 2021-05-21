Radio One Exclusives
Birthday Bash 25 Unveils First Round Of Artist Announcements

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

The first wave of artists for Birthday Bash ATL 25 have been announced! July 17th at Center Parc Stadium, get your tickets now! CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

_____________

LIL BABY

Erica Banks

Beat King

Money Mu

BRS Kash

Birthday Bash 25 Unveils First Round Of Artist Announcements  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

