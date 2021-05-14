Nicki Minaj Adds Her Classic ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Mixtape To Streaming + New Songs

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is back and giving fans something they’d wanted for years.

On Thursday (May 13), the 38-year-old multi-platinum rapper and fashionista alerted the world she was delivering new music and instead of it being a brand new album, Nicki delivered with her beloved 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty with five additional songs including a new collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Nicki jumped on Instagram Live on Thursday and while she chatted with fans about her hiatus, she also brought on Drake for a conversation about how the 6 God helped Nicki get out of writer’s block with the “Seeing Green” record and then some.

“This is just to get back to the basics a little bit, to the essence of why I started rapping. I started rapping because I love listening to people who spit. I love punchlines,” Nicki said of re-releasing Beam Me Up Scotty.

She later added, “This little hiatus was really fun because I was in mommy mode but also I went through this crazy little writer’s block for a second. This made me feel so competitive again. When I hear Drake and Wayne rap, it’s always gonna inspire something out of me. He’s a f*ckin’ genius.”

The re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty arrives ahead of Nicki’s upcoming fifth studio effort which follows 2018’s Queen. Stream it in full below.

